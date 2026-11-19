NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Friday at 10.30 am on Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking directions to Karnataka to release around 11 TMC of Cauvery water, which the state claims is overdue.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Singh will deliver the order in open court.

Tamil Nadu has alleged that Karnataka failed to release the water due to it this year in accordance with the Supreme Court’s Cauvery water-sharing judgment.

It has argued that despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting every fortnight to issue water-sharing directions, the outstanding quantity owed to the state has not been ordered to be released.

The state has repeatedly approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for the release of the pending water allocation.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, said the year had been marked by inadequate rainfall and that the delay in releasing Cauvery water was affecting crops in the state.

He said the CWMA and CWRC meet every 15 days to determine the quantity Karnataka must release to Tamil Nadu for the following fortnight but have failed to direct the release of the outstanding water.

Tamil Nadu argued that Karnataka had owed it 11 TMC of water since July and should release an additional 1 TMC a day to make up the shortfall and protect crops from further damage.

Under the Supreme Court’s water-sharing verdict, Karnataka is required to release 177 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in a normal year. In years of distress, when rainfall is inadequate, the allocation is reduced proportionately. Tamil Nadu contended that even after accounting for the reduced allocation in the current distress year, Karnataka still owed it 11 TMC of water.

Opposing the plea, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Karnataka, said several districts in the state were facing drought and irrigation allocations had consequently been reduced. He argued that Tamil Nadu would benefit from the upcoming Northeast monsoon, while Karnataka would not, and said the CWMA and CWRC were already addressing water-sharing issues through fortnightly meetings, making judicial intervention unnecessary.

DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson, appearing on behalf of a farmers’ group, sought permission to make submissions during the hearing. However, the Bench declined to allow additional arguments, noting that both state governments were already represented and making their submissions.