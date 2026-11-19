NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would list a batch of petitions pertaining to the contentious issue of marital rape for final hearing in December first week.

The apex court is seized of a batch of petitions raising the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.

Under the exception clause of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), now repealed and replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape. A similar exception continues under Section 63 of the BNS.

The petitions were listed for hearing during the day before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who is appearing in the matter, told the apex court that the bench is scheduled to hear a part-heard matter at 2 pm during the day. She urged the bench that the marital rape matter be listed for hearing in December as today it may not come up since the bench is seized of a part-heard matter.

"We will either have it on December 2-3 or on December 9-10. Today, it is not possible. We are trying to finish the part-heard matter today," the CJI said.

One of the lawyers appearing in the marital rape case requested the bench to list the matter on December 9 and 10.