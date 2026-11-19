CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi had given him considerable importance in the party and would consider his recommendations for ticket distribution in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Warring also announced an 'Insaaf March' in Ludhiana on November 21, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to curb gangsterism, extortion and drug trafficking. The march will demand accountability over the state's law and order situation and other pressing issues.

The march will begin from Ludhiana (Central), with similar marches planned across all Assembly constituencies in the city before being extended to other parts of Punjab, including Zira, Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar.

"The final call on tickets to aspirants would, however, be taken by Rahul Gandhi, Malikarjun Kharge and Sachin Pilot, in-charge of Punjab affairs," he said.

Warring said the march was part of the "Punjab Mangda Hisab" campaign launched by Gandhi from Sangrur on November 4.

Addressing differences within the state Congress leadership, particularly as the 'Jawani Sambhal Yatra' led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi concluded in Khanna on Thursday, Warring said in a lighter vein, "It is good for us, we are getting much attention of the media on the issue, and we are getting a lot of publicity."

He added, "You never know I can be part of the cycle yatra in the coming days as Channi would plan more yatras."

Asked about the absence of photographs of some leaders from the 'Insaaf Yatra' posters, Warring said there could be differences of opinion among party members but that the Congress would present a united front in the Assembly elections. "I have no enmity with anyone," he said.

Warring alleged that 170 murder cases had been reported in Ludhiana between 2022 and 2024, questioning the government's ability to protect residents. He said traders and industrialists were increasingly receiving extortion threats from gangsters, with several business owners reluctant to approach the police for fear of retaliation.