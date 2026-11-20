On the civilisational linkages between India and Pakistan, Malik said dialogue was possible between distinct entities and pointed to the shared historical connections among countries in the region.

"Dialogue is between distinct entities. Singularity does not require dialogue; it requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity. India, Pakistan, Russia, China and the Central Asian states share historical connections that can be traced through archaeological excavations. This is a welcome dialogue," he said.

Malik is visiting New Delhi to lead Pakistan's delegation at the three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held from November 20 to 22. His visit marks the first by a Pakistani federal minister to India since the military confrontation between the two countries in May 2025.

The visit comes against the backdrop of strained bilateral ties following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The military confrontation lasted four days before the two countries agreed to halt military action on May 10.

India subsequently placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and maintained that normalisation of ties would depend on Pakistan addressing cross-border terrorism.

The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum aims to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties among member countries.

(With inputs from ANI)