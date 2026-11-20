NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Tamil Nadu govt, SC dismisses State's appeal seeking directions to Karnataka to release around 11 TMC of Cauvery river water to meet the shortfall.

The apex court's two-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath and also comprising Justice Aparesh Singh pronounced the judgement on Friday in the open court at around 10.30 am on the plea filed by Tamil Nadu Govt seeking direction to Karnataka to release around 11 TMC of water in Cauvery river.



"There were two applications. In application 2843, we have dismissed. And 46291 is also dismissed. And today also we will dismiss the third application filed," said the bench of the top court.



Justice Nath, while pronouncing the verdict, questioned the TN state govt that you filed another application today? "State of Tamil Nadu has a lot of funds," stated Justice Nath and added that the third application stands adjourned for today.



The TN govt in the appeal filed before the apex court alleged that Karnataka has failed to release the Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu this year, in violation of the Supreme Court's judgment.



Tamil Nadu has expressed its objection, pointing out that although the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meet every 15 days to issue directives on water sharing, they have not ordered the release of the outstanding water owed by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.



Consequently, Tamil Nadu has repeatedly approached the Supreme Court, seeking appropriate directions in this regard and seeking an order for the release of this outstanding water.



During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, argued that this year has been a sad year with insufficient rainfall. As Karnataka has not released water from the Cauvery as per the SC's order, crops are being affected. The CWMA and the CWRC meet every two weeks to decide how much water Karnataka should release to Tamil Nadu for a fortnight. However, they have not issued orders to release the remaining water that Karnataka is supposed to give to Tamil Nadu.