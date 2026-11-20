GUWAHATI: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress on Friday asked him not to “impose” the contentious 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the state’s indigenous communities.
Shah is expected to deliberate on issues concerning national security and infrastructure development during his three-day visit beginning Friday. The visit comes amid stepped-up protests by the members of indigenous communities against the proposed mega dam project on the Siang River.
The state Congress said development without transparency and governance without accountability could not deliver sustainable progress.
It pointed out that communities likely to be affected by SUMP had raised serious concerns regarding ancestral land, displacement, environmental and geological risks, livelihoods, cultural heritage and the future of indigenous institutions. The continuing protests and the reported deployment of security personnel have further heightened tensions in the Siang region, the Congress said.
The party asked Shah to answer whether the Centre would give a written assurance that SUMP would not be imposed against the wishes of the indigenous communities.
“Will the Centre direct the suspension of disputed Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities until meaningful consultations, legally required procedures and independent assessments are completed? Why should indigenous people face the presence of extensive security personnel when they are raising legitimate concerns through democratic protests?” the Congress asked.
The party further asked if Shah would personally meet the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), which is spearheading the anti-SUMP protests, villagers likely to be affected, indigenous organisations and civil society representatives.
“Of particular concern is the reported request by SIFF for an appointment with the Union Home Minister during his visit, which, according to media reports, has not been accommodated in the announced itinerary. If the government is genuinely committed to dialogue, why should the people directly affected by the project struggle to secure an opportunity to be heard?” the Congress said.
The central government envisaged SUMP as a counter to a 60,000 MW Chinese hydropower project that is coming up in the Tibet region.
However, sections of activists and villagers in Arunachal stand opposed to SUMP due to fears of displacement, loss of livelihoods and environmental and seismic risks. There are fears that the project will displace or affect 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh people. Arunachal has a population of little over 16 lakh.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Shah’s continued guidance and commitment had played an important role in advancing Arunachal’s development, strengthening border infrastructure, enhancing national security and improving the lives of the people of the frontier state.
“Arunachal Pradesh deeply values the support and attention extended by you towards the state and its people,” Khandu posted on X, welcoming Shah.