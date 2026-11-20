GUWAHATI: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress on Friday asked him not to “impose” the contentious 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the state’s indigenous communities.

Shah is expected to deliberate on issues concerning national security and infrastructure development during his three-day visit beginning Friday. The visit comes amid stepped-up protests by the members of indigenous communities against the proposed mega dam project on the Siang River.

The state Congress said development without transparency and governance without accountability could not deliver sustainable progress.

It pointed out that communities likely to be affected by SUMP had raised serious concerns regarding ancestral land, displacement, environmental and geological risks, livelihoods, cultural heritage and the future of indigenous institutions. The continuing protests and the reported deployment of security personnel have further heightened tensions in the Siang region, the Congress said.

The party asked Shah to answer whether the Centre would give a written assurance that SUMP would not be imposed against the wishes of the indigenous communities.

“Will the Centre direct the suspension of disputed Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities until meaningful consultations, legally required procedures and independent assessments are completed? Why should indigenous people face the presence of extensive security personnel when they are raising legitimate concerns through democratic protests?” the Congress asked.