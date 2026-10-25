Siang project row: Arunachal CM Khandu holds meeting with community-based organisations

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday held meetings with community-based organisations (CBOs) to address "misinformation" surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Khandu met the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and CBOs to discuss the project and strengthen efforts to spread awareness across the state.

The CM said “misinformation and misconceptions” about the project were creating apprehensions among people, stressing that the information gap needed to be addressed through facts, transparency and open dialogue.

“Our people deserve accurate information to understand the project, its strategic importance and the concerns associated with it,” the chief minister posted on X.

He also convened an all-party legislators’ meeting to discuss the pre-feasibility report (PFR) and survey for SUMP, with deliberations focusing on national security, environmental concerns and the interests of local residents.

“Our priority is to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of the people of Siang Valley,” Khandu said.