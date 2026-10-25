Centre rushes two RAF companies to violence-hit Arunachal Pradesh

The Centre has rushed two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF) to Arunachal Pradesh following violence in Pasighat during protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, officials said on Sunday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs directed on Saturday that around 250 RAF personnel be airlifted from Navi Mumbai aboard an Indian Air Force transport aircraft. The personnel are expected to reach Pasighat and be deployed by Sunday, officials said.
The RAF is a specialised anti-riot unit of the CRPF. Several CRPF units are already deployed in the violence-hit areas, while the state has a permanent deployment of two to three CRPF battalions.
Officials said CRPF personnel had managed to contain the protests since Friday, preventing further escalation. Several personnel from the CRPF and other police and central forces have sustained injuries, they added.
On Friday night, a mob allegedly set fire to an NHPC office and a police station and vandalised the residences of three political leaders, including the state BJP president, in East Siang district, according to police officials.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu said peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy but stressed that demonstrations must remain within the law and should not lead to property damage or disrupt public order.
Describing the violence in Pasighat as regrettable, Khandu appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, a 12-hour bandh in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts over the proposed power project remained largely peaceful on Friday. However, violence broke out in Pasighat after the bandh ended and continued until 3.30 am on Saturday.
(With inputs from PTI)