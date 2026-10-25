Centre rushes two RAF companies to violence-hit Arunachal Pradesh

The Centre has rushed two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF) to Arunachal Pradesh following violence in Pasighat during protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, officials said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs directed on Saturday that around 250 RAF personnel be airlifted from Navi Mumbai aboard an Indian Air Force transport aircraft. The personnel are expected to reach Pasighat and be deployed by Sunday, officials said.

The RAF is a specialised anti-riot unit of the CRPF. Several CRPF units are already deployed in the violence-hit areas, while the state has a permanent deployment of two to three CRPF battalions.

Officials said CRPF personnel had managed to contain the protests since Friday, preventing further escalation. Several personnel from the CRPF and other police and central forces have sustained injuries, they added.