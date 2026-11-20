NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday issued a pre-cognisance notice to Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom in a criminal defamation complaint filed by her former husband, Karong Onkholer, who has accused her of making allegedly false and damaging remarks about him during a television interview.

Judicial Magistrate Shivam Gupta of the Saket court issued the notice after the complainant completed his pre-summoning evidence. The court has scheduled the matter for further proceedings on December 21.

The notice was issued under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which provides an opportunity for a proposed accused to be heard before a magistrate takes cognisance of a criminal complaint.

Onkholer filed the complaint on October 6, alleging that Kom made defamatory remarks about him during a television programme aired on January 11 this year, following the dissolution of their marriage.

He alleged that Kom had described him as dishonest, unfaithful, unemployed and financially dependent on her, besides accusing him of misappropriating money from her bank accounts and failing to fulfil his responsibilities towards their children.

The complainant claimed the allegations were false and had the potential to seriously damage his reputation.