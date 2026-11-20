CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned nominated Rajya Sabha MP and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu to its Jalandhar office for questioning in connection with alleged foreign exchange violations involving funds transferred to entities linked to him.

Sources said entities linked to the 57-year-old Sandhu had allegedly received funds from companies of the Vuenow Group, which are under investigation for reportedly orchestrating a multi-crore 'Cloud Particle Scam' in which the accused allegedly siphoned off money collected from the public.

The ED has summoned Sandhu to ascertain the nature and purpose of the transactions. Sources clarified that he has not been summoned over any direct involvement in a money-laundering case.

Sandhu was initially summoned to appear on November 12 but did not do so. He has now been asked to depose on November 25. An officer said the summons was issued by the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office.

The ED has arrested three persons in the case, including Vuenow Group CEO and founder Sukhwinder Singh Kharour and his wife, Dimple Kharour. The agency has been investigating the matter since 2024 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.