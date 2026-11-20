CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned nominated Rajya Sabha MP and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu to its Jalandhar office for questioning in connection with alleged foreign exchange violations involving funds transferred to entities linked to him.
Sources said entities linked to the 57-year-old Sandhu had allegedly received funds from companies of the Vuenow Group, which are under investigation for reportedly orchestrating a multi-crore 'Cloud Particle Scam' in which the accused allegedly siphoned off money collected from the public.
The ED has summoned Sandhu to ascertain the nature and purpose of the transactions. Sources clarified that he has not been summoned over any direct involvement in a money-laundering case.
Sandhu was initially summoned to appear on November 12 but did not do so. He has now been asked to depose on November 25. An officer said the summons was issued by the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office.
The ED has arrested three persons in the case, including Vuenow Group CEO and founder Sukhwinder Singh Kharour and his wife, Dimple Kharour. The agency has been investigating the matter since 2024 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
In a statement issued in February, the ED said the “underlying business of cloud particle, based on the Sale and Lease Back model (SLB model), was found substantively non-existent and grossly overstated to cheat the investors. “It is also revealed that no rental amount, or an insignificant amount, is received from the data centre clients as the entire business of Vuenow group was found to be only a money rotation scheme,” it added.
The agency said around Rs 3,700 crore was collected from investors through the sale of cloud particles. Of this, approximately Rs 1,800 crore was returned to investors in the form of rent, while the remaining proceeds of crime were allegedly used for purposes other than business.
There was no immediate response from Sandhu.
A native of Rasulpur village in Punjab's border district of Ferozepur, Sandhu is an agriculturist-turned-education entrepreneur.
He established his first venture, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), at Landran in Mohali in 2001, followed by Chandigarh University in 2012. He also founded the Indian Minorities Foundation, an NGO established with the vision of the Prime Minister's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' initiative to bring people from different minority communities together on a common platform.