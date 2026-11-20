He said the Congress was the architect of economic liberalisation and that the country recorded its highest decadal average growth during the Congress-led UPA government's tenure.

Accusing the Modi government of favouring a select group of capitalists, Kharge alleged that it had handed over the country's resources to corporate cronies while weakening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small traders.

The Congress chief said the lack of healthy competition had stifled innovation, compromised manufacturing quality and undermined the global credibility of Indian products.

"Today, there are no jobs, no savings, and inflation is at its peak. PSUs have been shut down, and 'Make in India' has been turned into 'Buy from China'," he said.

Kharge further alleged that the BJP had allowed a select group of capitalists to gain structural control over the Indian economy in pursuit of its own interests, calling it one of the biggest challenges facing the economy.

On Thursday, addressing the FICCI event, Modi questioned industry leaders over the lack of corresponding job creation and salary increases despite tax concessions extended by the government.

He urged businesses to translate increased consumer purchasing power into greater employment generation and economic activity.

(With inputs from PTI)