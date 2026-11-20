PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 103 projects across 21 departments, involving an investment of over Rs 60,000 crore, during his visit to Bihar on Saturday.

Modi will first visit Raghopur in Vaishali district to inaugurate the six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge, named Nitish Setu, across the Ganga.

Connecting Kachhi Dargah on the river’s southern bank in Patna to Bidupur on its northern bank in Vaishali, the six-lane bridge, one of India’s longest bridges, spans a 19.76 km stretch, which includes the 9.76 km bridge and 10 km of approach roads.

The inauguration of the newly built bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Patna and North Bihar, reduce travel time and facilitate the movement of goods and commuters.

The bridge is also expected to boost trade, transport and economic activities in the region.

PM will then address a public meeting at Rajapakar in Vaishali, where the projects will be inaugurated and launched. The 103 projects include completed projects to be dedicated to the public and new initiatives for which foundation stones will be laid.

They cover 21 government departments and involve an expenditure of more than Rs 60,000 crore. The project has an approved cost of Rs 4,988.40 crore, including Rs 696.60 crore for land acquisition, according to a Bihar government document.

It received financial assistance of USD 450.84 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), with the funding shared between the bank and the state government in a 66:34 ratio.