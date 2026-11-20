NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to furnish consolidated data on Forms 6, 7 and 8 filed during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi, and postponed the matter, brought in by activist Anjali Bhardwaj and another petitioner, to December 2.

The bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing Bhardwaj’s plea seeking a direction to ECI to make public a list of electors issued notices during Delhi SIR with reasons for each notice. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, for Bhardwaj, said ECI had put blank forms on its website just a day before the hearing, and requested the court to direct it to list how many have applied for Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8.

Form 6 adds a new voter, Form 7 deletes or objects to an existing entry, and Form 8 updates personal details. The Court had on October 28, in an oral observation, questioned the use of Form 6 for ‘absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate’ (ASDD) voters and suggested they be allowed to use Form 8.

In a separate plea by Congress leader Ali Mehdi, the same bench said ECI’s powers against Booth Level Agents filing false Form 7 is limited to blacklisting them. “Beyond that, they have no control,” Justice Bagchi said.