NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a structured database of complainants who file multiple sexual-offence cases across different police stations and courts, holding that protecting the identity and privacy of victims must remain paramount.

The petitioner had sought directions for creating a database of individuals who lodge multiple sexual-offence complaints, arguing that the absence of such a system could leave police and courts unaware of the complainants’ backgrounds and potentially facilitate misuse of stringent criminal laws.

Rejecting the plea, the Court observed that such a database could be misused, risk exposing the identities of victims and discourage genuine survivors from approaching the legal system.

The Bench also noted that existing mechanisms allow investigating agencies and courts to access relevant records, subject to legal safeguards, and that a separate database was unnecessary.

Emphasising the importance of confidentiality in sexual-offence cases, the Court reiterated that victim identity protection cannot be compromised and that any mechanism carrying the risk of disclosure would be unacceptable.

The dismissal underscores the Court’s emphasis on safeguarding the privacy, dignity and security of sexual-offence victims while ensuring that existing legal mechanisms are used to address concerns regarding possible misuse of the law.