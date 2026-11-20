NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response to a plea seeking a uniform law prohibiting marriages between close blood relatives, citing potential medical and social concerns associated with such unions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant issued notice to the Union government, asking it to clarify whether it intends to introduce legislation to prohibit such marriages, whether existing legal provisions are adequate, and what measures have been taken to address the associated health risks.

The petition argues that marriages between closely related individuals should be prohibited through a clear and uniform law, citing medical and social concerns. It pointed out that while certain personal laws prohibit marriages within specified degrees of relationship, the rules vary across communities, with customs in some places permitting marriages between cousins and other close relatives.

The petitioner contended that the differences in personal laws and customary practices warrant legislative intervention by Parliament to establish a uniform framework governing such marriages.

The bench observed that the matter involves questions of public health, personal laws and customary practices, making the Centre’s stand necessary before the court proceeds further. It accordingly sought the government’s response on the proposed legislation and the adequacy of the existing legal framework.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing after the Centre files its response. The proceedings could have implications for the legal framework governing marriages within prohibited degrees of relationship and the recognition of community-specific customs across the country.