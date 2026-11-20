LUCKNOW: Overjoyed on hearing the news of the return of her son, who had been missing for three years, Savitri Devi rushed to the door but froze at the sight.

The son whom she had sent off in trousers was now standing in saffron robes in front of her. With a tonsured head and large rings in both ears, he was holding a begging bowl in his hands. Certainly, it was not an ordinary meeting between the mother and the son. Actually, he had come to perform a necessary ritual--seeking first alms from his mother--before heading on the path of sanyas (renunciation).

Standing before his mother, he said just one thing: “Maa Bhiksham Dehi (Mother, please give me alms).”

Ajay had turned a monk and took up the name -- Yogi Adityanath. He took over as the ‘peethadheeshawar’ of Gorakhnath Peeth after the demise of his Guru Mahant Avaidyanath in 2014.

Gathering herself, she asked: “What have you done to yourself? What was lacking at home that you have to beg?” Ajay replied: “Mother, renunciation is my duty. A yogi can satisfy his hunger only through alms. Whatever you give me will help fulfil my purpose.”

His mother still hoped that he would return to her and pleaded with him to come inside the house.

But Yogi was firm in his refusal. He said he could neither enter the house nor leave that place without receiving alms from her. He asked her to give him whatever she could.

Savitri eventually gave in to his insistence. She went inside and brought some rice and money, placing them in his bowl. As soon as he received the alms, he turned around and walked away, leaving the distraught mother standing at the door, watching him leave forever with eyes brimming with tears.