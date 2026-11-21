DEHRADUN: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 70 seats in the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, state unit president Uma Sisodia announced, as the party steps up preparations for the polls and seeks to expand its footprint in the hill state.

“We will fight the Assembly election with our full strength,” Sisodia said after meeting AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. She said discussions centred on Uttarakhand’s political situation, the state organisation and the party’s election strategy, adding that the national leadership had asked the state unit to focus entirely on poll preparations.

Sisodia said the party would announce its candidates in the coming weeks. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Jarnail Singh, former Delhi chief minister Atishi and other senior national leaders are expected to campaign in the state.

As part of its outreach, AAP plans to launch a “Har Ghar Namaskar” campaign, under which party workers will visit households and interact directly with residents to understand their concerns. Sisodia urged workers to strengthen the organisation down to the polling-booth level.

The party plans to focus on employment, migration, education and healthcare, positioning itself as an alternative to the BJP and Congress. “AAP will raise issues such as health and education prominently while reaching out to the public,” Sisodia said.

In a conversation with TNIE, she said AAP had promised 300 units of free electricity, mohalla clinics and free school education in Uttarakhand, drawing on policies implemented in Punjab and Delhi. The party has also referred to Haryana while discussing its proposed governance model.

AAP faces the challenge of converting its vote share into seats after failing to win any constituency in the 2022 Assembly election, when it contested all 70 seats and secured 3.31 per cent of the votes.

The BJP won 47 seats with 44.33 per cent of the vote, while the Congress secured 19 seats with 37.91 per cent. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two seats with 4.82 per cent of the vote.

State media in-charge Vipin Khanna said AAP had emerged as the fourth-largest party in terms of vote share in 2022, behind the BJP, Congress and BSP. He contrasted its performance with that of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, which, he said, secured a smaller share of the vote.

AAP also claimed to have won two councillor seats in Haridwar’s local elections. Both councillors later left the party for other political outfits, Khanna said.

The announcement marks an early start to AAP’s campaign in a state where it failed to win a seat in its previous Assembly election. The party is banking on household outreach and its promises on public services to expand its support base ahead of the 2027 polls.