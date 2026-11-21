GUWAHATI: The toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Manipur’s Chandel district rose to 16 on Saturday, even as six people were arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Around 600 people were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of them, 12 were admitted to the intensive care units in three hospitals.

The government mobilised Health Department authorities to monitor the condition of the patients and take necessary action to prevent further loss of life.

The government also constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the circumstances and sequence of events leading to the deaths and cases of illness; ascertain the source, origin, composition and nature of the suspected liquor; and examine the medical circumstances, clinical findings, post-mortem reports and forensic results.

The committee will also examine the response, preparedness and actions by the district administration, police, Health Department, Excise Department and other concerned authorities; identify any administrative, regulatory or enforcement lapses and recommend appropriate legal, administrative and preventive measures to ensure accountability; strengthen enforcement against illicit/adulterated liquor, and prevent recurrence of such incidents.