GUWAHATI: The toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Manipur’s Chandel district rose to 16 on Saturday, even as six people were arrested by the police in connection with the incident.
Around 600 people were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of them, 12 were admitted to the intensive care units in three hospitals.
The government mobilised Health Department authorities to monitor the condition of the patients and take necessary action to prevent further loss of life.
The government also constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the circumstances and sequence of events leading to the deaths and cases of illness; ascertain the source, origin, composition and nature of the suspected liquor; and examine the medical circumstances, clinical findings, post-mortem reports and forensic results.
The committee will also examine the response, preparedness and actions by the district administration, police, Health Department, Excise Department and other concerned authorities; identify any administrative, regulatory or enforcement lapses and recommend appropriate legal, administrative and preventive measures to ensure accountability; strengthen enforcement against illicit/adulterated liquor, and prevent recurrence of such incidents.
The committee will submit its report to the government within one month.
The government has placed police and excise teams on high alert statewide and instructed them to undertake inspection drives, seize illegal liquor, remove all unauthorised vendors and collect samples from points of sale and producing units for laboratory testing.
“They have been instructed to trace the source and distribution chain and initiate legal action where violations are established. Samples have been seized from locations where the suspected liquor was procured for laboratory testing for toxic substances in coordination with Food Safety officials concerned. The samples have been forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical examination,” a state government statement said.