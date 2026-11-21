CHANDIGARH: Haryana has intensified efforts to strengthen interstate boundary demarcation and modernise revenue administration, with 802 of the 1,221 boundary pillars identified by the Survey of India installed along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border across five districts and 2,287 paperless land demarcation reports accepted across the state.
Reviewing the progress of key revenue initiatives at a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and District Revenue Officers late yesterday evening, Financial Commissioner Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary, Dr. Sumita Misra, directed district administrations to accelerate pending work, strengthen field-level monitoring and ensure time-bound delivery of revenue services.
She emphasised that accurate land records, transparent procedures and prompt resolution of revenue matters were essential for protecting citizens' property rights and improving public confidence in the administration.
Reviewing the progress of boundary demarcation along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, Misra said that 802 of the 1,221 boundary pillars identified by the Survey of India had been installed across five districts.
As per the progress report dated November 13, Sonipat has installed 157 of its 173 identified pillars, Faridabad 145 of 159, Palwal 194 of 385, Karnal 181 of 302 and Panipat 125 of 202.
Misra called for special attention to Palwal district, where a substantial number of pillars are yet to be erected. She directed the concerned officers to intensify efforts to complete the remaining boundary pillar installation work and ensure that adequate additional manpower is deployed wherever required. She said that the district administration must work in close coordination with the executing agencies to remove operational bottlenecks and expedite the work.
Misra said that 2,287 paperless land demarcation reports had been accepted across Haryana as of November 17. Significantly, 143 reports were processed in just 13 days, reflecting progress in the adoption of digital procedures for land demarcation.
She directed district revenue officers and Kanungos to ensure timely examination of pending reports and strengthen monitoring at the field level. She said that paperless demarcation would help bring greater transparency, accuracy and accountability to land-related processes while making services more convenient for citizens.
Reviewing the SVAMITVA Urban Programme, Misra said that 237 applications had been received across the Revenue, Land Records and Consolidation departments. Of these, 40 applications had been decided, including 11 approvals and 29 rejections, while 197 were pending.
She directed the concerned authorities to expedite the examination of pending applications, resolve departmental observations and ensure that eligible cases were decided in a transparent and time-bound manner. She stressed that the programme should facilitate better property documentation and make ownership-related services more accessible to citizens.
The meeting also reviewed the correction of Khanakasht entries in revenue records. Dr. Misra directed that Deputy Commissioners should personally review these cases to ensure that discrepancies are identified and corrected in a systematic and time-bound manner.
She emphasised the need for district-wise targets, monthly progress reviews and clearly defined timelines. The Deputy Commissioners were asked to monitor the work closely and ensure effective coordination among revenue officers and field-level functionaries.