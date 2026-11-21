CHANDIGARH: Haryana has intensified efforts to strengthen interstate boundary demarcation and modernise revenue administration, with 802 of the 1,221 boundary pillars identified by the Survey of India installed along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border across five districts and 2,287 paperless land demarcation reports accepted across the state.

Reviewing the progress of key revenue initiatives at a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and District Revenue Officers late yesterday evening, Financial Commissioner Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary, Dr. Sumita Misra, directed district administrations to accelerate pending work, strengthen field-level monitoring and ensure time-bound delivery of revenue services.

She emphasised that accurate land records, transparent procedures and prompt resolution of revenue matters were essential for protecting citizens' property rights and improving public confidence in the administration.

Reviewing the progress of boundary demarcation along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, Misra said that 802 of the 1,221 boundary pillars identified by the Survey of India had been installed across five districts.