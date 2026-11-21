NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ruled that a magistrate who disagrees with a police report concluding that no cognisable offence is made out must record reasons for rejecting the findings before directing registration of an FIR under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), now Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta quashed an FIR registered by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing against L&T Finance Limited and Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (EARC) for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

“If the Magistrate himself has called for the report, he must apply judicial mind to it and the consequential order must speak why he does not accept it. The duty to give reasons is at its highest where a judicial authority reaches a conclusion contrary to the material collected by the agency charged by law with the investigation of offences, and where the final order will trigger criminal investigation against the persons concerned. Such reasons need not elaborate. But they must exist, and they must relate to the material,” the bench observed.

The case arose from a complaint filed by a group of landowners against a developer and its lenders, alleging that they had been cheated. Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing examined the complaint and closed it, concluding that no cognisable offence was made out.

The complainants subsequently approached a magistrate under Section 156(3) of the CrPC, seeking directions for registration of an FIR. The magistrate called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the police, which reiterated that no cognisable offence was made out. Despite the police’s findings, the magistrate directed registration of an FIR.

The landowners approached the Delhi High Court, which declined to interfere with the magistrate’s order. The Supreme Court, however, disagreed with the High Court’s view and set aside the FIR.

The apex court held that when a magistrate seeks a police report and subsequently takes a view contrary to its findings, the order directing further action must demonstrate application of judicial mind and explain why the police conclusion was not accepted.

It reiterated that the requirement of recording reasons assumes particular significance when a judicial authority overrides the findings of the investigating agency and directs criminal proceedings against the persons concerned.

The court clarified that the reasons need not be elaborate, but must be recorded and must bear a clear relation to the material before the magistrate.