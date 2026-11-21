BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday announced that he would write a book on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, claiming it would uncover details about her alleged ownership of Maruti, the acquisition of National Herald and the reasons behind her differences with Maneka Gandhi.

In a series of posts on X, Dubey said the book would explore several political controversies, including the Bofors scandal, Sonia Gandhi's alleged influence during the UPA government's 2004-14 tenure and her strained relations with former Prime Minister P V. Narasimha Rao. He described it as a “real book” and said it would not be a “hit job”.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP MPs' remarks.

"Not a hit job, I will write a real book about Sonia Gandhi ji. How did Sonia ji become the owner of Maruti? How was the National Herald bought? How was Sonia ji above the prime minister during 2004–14?. What is the real reason behind the fight between Maneka Gandhi ji and Sonia Gandhi ji?" Dubey said on X, indicating that his book will answer these questions.