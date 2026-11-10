'What's there to get shocked about?': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter hits back at Sonia over 'PM ambition' remark

Responding to Sonia Gandhi's observation that she felt Pranab Mukherjee "never held it against me", Sharmistha said her father did not harbour resentment towards her or anyone else over the issue.

"In this same context, I read that she said she felt 'he never held it against me'. From what I read in his diaries & whatever conversation he had with me, I would like to reassure her that he DID NOT hold it against her or anyone else. He was a pragmatic person with deep understanding. He understood her reasons & insecurities that all human beings are prone to," she added.

In her memoir, which was released on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi recalled a conversation with Pranab Mukherjee in 2010, when he had suggested that perhaps "it was time for a change at the top".

"He (Pranab) had developed serious differences with the Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and on one occasion, in 2010, I think after expressing his frustration, he shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top, which I understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister," she wrote in her memoir.

"I gently changed the subject, and though he may have been disappointed, he never made me feel he held it against me," she said.

Describing the former President as a leader celebrated for his "encyclopaedic mind", Gandhi wrote that he was well-versed in the Congress Party's history and equally scholarly on world history, international affairs and philosophical questions. However, she also noted that he could sometimes be short-tempered, to the point of becoming "almost purple in the face".

Gandhi further points out that the Congress had nominated Mukherjee as the UPA's Presidential candidate in 2012, and he went on to be elected to the country's highest constitutional office.

"Our party did nominate him in 2012 as the UPA candidate for president, the highest office in our republic, and he was elected. I often called on him, mostly just to converse with the erudite and knowledgeable politician that he always remained," she wrote.