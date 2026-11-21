CHANDIGARH: As Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are all set to be held on December 23, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will sound the poll bugle tomorrow (November 22) as he will address a party workers' conference in Chandigarh.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin will address the Booth Workers’ Conference (Karyakarta Sammelan) at Shree Ram Leela Maidan, Sector 27. Following the Sammelan, Nabin will proceed to the BJP State Office, Kamalam, in Sector 33, where he will hold a meeting with Core Committee Members, State Office Bearers, and State Morcha Presidents.

Thereafter, he will attend the Pravasi Karyakarta Meeting at the same venue to interact with the Karyakartas and guide them on public outreach and organisational expansion.

Chandigarh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said that Nitin Nabin will address office-bearers and party workers from the booth level to the state level. He added that his guidance and direction would further strengthen the party organisation in Chandigarh and provide a clear roadmap for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

Malhotra said that the BJP follows a democratic and transparent internal process for the selection of candidates. The candidate selection process is currently underway at the organisational level.

A meeting of the Election Committee will be held within one or two days. He added that the BJP's upcoming Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) would not be prepared merely through discussions within the party office.