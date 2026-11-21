CHANDIGARH: As Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are all set to be held on December 23, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will sound the poll bugle tomorrow (November 22) as he will address a party workers' conference in Chandigarh.
BJP chief Nitin Nabin will address the Booth Workers’ Conference (Karyakarta Sammelan) at Shree Ram Leela Maidan, Sector 27. Following the Sammelan, Nabin will proceed to the BJP State Office, Kamalam, in Sector 33, where he will hold a meeting with Core Committee Members, State Office Bearers, and State Morcha Presidents.
Thereafter, he will attend the Pravasi Karyakarta Meeting at the same venue to interact with the Karyakartas and guide them on public outreach and organisational expansion.
Chandigarh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said that Nitin Nabin will address office-bearers and party workers from the booth level to the state level. He added that his guidance and direction would further strengthen the party organisation in Chandigarh and provide a clear roadmap for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.
Malhotra said that the BJP follows a democratic and transparent internal process for the selection of candidates. The candidate selection process is currently underway at the organisational level.
A meeting of the Election Committee will be held within one or two days. He added that the BJP's upcoming Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) would not be prepared merely through discussions within the party office.
Suggestions and feedback will be sought from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Associations, various social organisations and ordinary citizens of Chandigarh.
Through this public participation, the party will seek to understand what kind of development, improvements in civic amenities, adoption of modern technology, digitisation and changes in Municipal Corporation functioning the residents expect in the coming years.
He said that the BJP would also present before the public the development work undertaken in Chandigarh and the achievements of the Municipal Corporation.
Approximately 11 workers from each of the 575 booths will participate in it. In addition, state office-bearers, representatives from all six districts, Mandal office-bearers and workers from various Morchas and cells will also attend. Around 6,500 party workers and office-bearers are expected to participate in the conference.
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election in-charge and MLA from Delhi Satish Upadhyay clarified that candidates would be selected through the party's internal democratic process.
Due consideration will be given to representation from all age groups, different geographical areas and every section of society. He said that the BJP's target is to win all 35 wards, and party workers will enter the electoral arena united with this commitment. "The party consistently provides opportunities to new faces, and changes in organisational responsibilities are a normal part of its functioning," said Upadhyay.