NEW DELHI: The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), in a rejoinder filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday, said the Delhi Police’s affidavit failed to rebut allegations of harassment of women journalists during anti-SIR protests and instead “itself reveals the extent of the interference complained of”.

The police had said 3,747 women personnel were deployed during the day and 664 at night, and that women taken away were accompanied by a woman officer.

NWMI said these figures did not identify the personnel who handled women journalists, adding that “crowd control is not a zone in which a woman’s dignity and bodily integrity stand reduced”.

On sexual harassment complaints closed by the Crime Branch, NWMI said the closure “reinforces the very concern underlying the prayer for an inquiry independent of the police force whose personnel are complained against”.

The rejoinder comes after Delhi Police filed an affidavit in mid-November responding to petitions, including one by NWMI, over alleged police excesses, detentions and harassment during the October 10-11, 2026, protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

NWMI questioned how the same police force accused of harassment could be allowed to investigate and close complaints against its own personnel.

“That is exactly why an independent inquiry is needed. A woman’s reluctance to pursue a complaint cannot be treated as conclusive proof that the conduct did not occur,” it said.

Reluctance, fear, pressure, repeated questioning and lack of faith in the process are reasons women withdraw complaints, not proof that nothing happened, the organisation contended.

“The police cannot justify an interference with personal liberty simply by refraining from calling it a detention or arrest,” the rejoinder said.

NWMI also argued that Delhi Police had no legal authority for its actions against journalists, particularly women, during the anti-SIR protest. It questioned the force’s lack of preparedness, saying it could have arranged designated press areas, liaison officers, safe routes and helmets.

“On its own showing, the indiscriminate removals… were neither necessary nor proportionate,” NWMI said, urging the Supreme Court not to rely on the police affidavit and seeking safeguards, independent scrutiny and contemporaneous records.

The organisation further contended that the police affidavit failed to identify the specific directions issued in each case, the rank of the officer who issued them, what the journalist allegedly did to disobey those directions, or why removal was necessary instead of adopting a less restrictive measure.

On journalists’ accreditation, NWMI said it could not become “a police licensing regime for journalism”. It pointed out that the police had themselves acknowledged that independent journalists could not be denied newsgathering for want of Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation.

It also flagged the case of a woman journalist against whom an FIR was registered on October 13, while her own complaint was not registered as an FIR.

NWMI further said the police’s reliance on the label “reel-makers” in its counter-affidavit was misconceived and appeared to be a retrospective justification for obstructing and detaining journalists.

“Respondent No. 3 (Police) itself admits in paragraph 16 of the Counter Affidavit that police personnel could not always distinguish media personnel from protestors. If that was the contemporaneous position, there was no identifiable criterion by which officers could nevertheless have isolated a separate category of so-called reel-makers. Significantly, the Counter affidavit discloses no contemporaneous removal, detention or station record in which reel-maker was recorded as the reason for police action,” the rejoinder said.