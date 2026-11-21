Polling is underway across Ladakh on Saturday for municipal and panchayat elections, with authorities expecting a significant voter turnout as the Union Territory goes to local body polls for the first time since its formation on August 5, 2019.

The local elections are being held after eight years, with the last local body polls conducted in 2018 when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

The panchayats and municipalities completed their terms at the end of 2023 and the start of 2024, respectively.

Municipal elections are being held in Leh and Kargil districts, while panchayat polls are taking place across all eight districts of Ladakh.

Polling, which started around 8 am, is underway in all 21 wards of the Leh Municipal Council, while representatives in four of the 17 wards of the Kargil Municipal Council have been elected unopposed.

Voters were seen turning up in good numbers at polling stations across Kargil to exercise their franchise.

The polling is scheduled to end at 5 pm.