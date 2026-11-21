PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Saturday credited former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with conceiving the Kachhi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur bridge over the Ganga and accused the BJP and RJD of unnecessarily claiming credit for the project.

Talking to the media, Kishor said that the idea to construct the bridge connecting Kachhi Dargah in Patna with Bidupur in Vaishali was conceived between the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2015 Assembly elections, when Nitish was heading a minority government in the state.

“If trains can be named after Modi, I see no problem with naming a bridge after Nitish Kumar, who worked for the state’s development during his tenure as chief minister. Nobody in Bihar would object to it. There is no denying that Kumar conceived the project,” he claimed.

His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, named Nitish Setu, in Vaishali district on Saturday.