NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed its secretary general to hold an inquiry to ascertain why the ED’s plea, filed in 2023 challenging the grant of anticipatory bail to an accused, was not listed for hearing for nearly three years despite a judicial order. “For three years, who managed it and ensured that this matter was not listed. We will find out,” a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said.

The court observed that the failure to list a matter despite a judicial order is a grave lapse. “It affects the litigants, delays justice and erodes confidence in the system. In a case involving anticipatory bail, delay can have serious consequences for both the accused and the investigating agency,” the bench said.

It said notice on the plea filed by the ED challenging a January 2023 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was issued in July 2023. The bench noted that an order was passed by the apex court in January 2024 to re-list the matter in February 2024. “We want to know what is that magic band due to which the matter was not listed after that. The great registry has to explain this,” it said.

The CJI said, “The secretary general is directed to hold a fact-finding inquiry and report to us as to why the matter was not listed.”

The counsel appearing for the ED told the bench that the petition was against an order granting anticipatory bail. He said the trial in the case has already commenced and eight witnesses have already been examined.