NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court verdict on November 20 ended a wait of more than 24 years for former Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Devi Singh as it held that an accidental gunshot injury from a soldier’s own service gun during operational duty can be a 'battle casualty'.

A Bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Kotiswar Singh allowed an appeal filed by Devi Singh, a retired Army Subedar Major, setting aside the Armed Forces Tribunal's decision denying him 'War Injury Element'.

“The exclusion is of a self-inflicted injury, not of every injury in which a serviceman’s own weapon happens to be the source of the bullet. Weapon ownership and intention are distinct facts; the former cannot, without evidence of intention, prove the latter.”

As per the case details, the appellant, Singh, suffered a gunshot injury on August 7, 2002, when his loaded weapon accidentally discharged while he was on duty in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Rakshak. The bullet passed through his left thigh, damaging his femoral vein.

Clarifying these facts, the Court made it clear what “self-inflicted” actually means in law. It refers to a deliberate act — where a person intentionally injures himself, for example to avoid duty, to seek discharge, or to malinger. It requires knowledge and intention. "But Singh's case was a different one, and it was an accidental one," it added.

Crucially, the Court also ruled that “the source of the bullet cannot, by itself, determine whether the wound was self-inflicted.” It said the exclusion is of a self-inflicted injury, not of every injury where a serviceman’s own weapon is the source. “Weapon ownership and intention are distinct facts; the former cannot, without evidence of intention, prove the latter.”

An accidental discharge, the Court noted, can occur due to impact, fall, snagging of the trigger, inadvertent pressure or mechanical defect — all distinguishable from a deliberate self-inflicted wound.

The SC passed the ruling after relying on a December 16, 2002, order, headed “Battle Casualty Wound OP Rakshak OP Parakram”, Entitlement Cards and Battle Casualty Certificate. It held that the disability falls under clause (h) of Category ‘E’ of Regulation 82 — action against extremists or anti-social elements.

The Bench also held that absence from a subsequently created digital database cannot disprove contemporaneous signed official records, and the soldier cannot suffer for loss of records in floods.

The Court directed the Union to grant the war injury element from the date of retirement, adjusting disability element already paid, and issue a revised Pension payment order with arrears within three months.

Singh joined the Army on June 24, 1985 and retired on March 31, 2019 after 33 years of service.