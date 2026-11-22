CHANDIGARH: For the upcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is now exploring an electoral alliance with Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by jailed Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, subject to approval from BSP supremo Mayawati and understanding on seat-sharing.

On the other hand, yesterday’s three-hour brief homecoming of Amritpal Singh on his grandmother’s cremation offered a rare opportunity to re-connect with supporters and reinforce his political relevance and inject fresh movement into his outfit.

Sources in the BSP leader said that an understanding with a regional party in Punjab was important for the BSP to regain its political relevance in the state and the party was looking to rebuild its voter base and regain the lost ground.

An alliance with a regional party could strengthen the party’s prospects in the elections. As for the party, an alliance could offer a route to reclaim lost political ground among the Scheduled Caste vote bank of the state, which accounts for nearly 32 percent of the state’s population.

The both parties have opened back-channel negotiations with insiders indicating that an alliance could be formalized within the next fortnight, subject to approval from BSP supremo Mayawati and understanding on seat-sharing.

The party has witnessed a steady erosion of its electoral support base as it subsequently shrank, losing ground to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the 2022 assembly elections, the BSP contested 20 seats in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but managed to win only the Nawanshahr assembly seat, represented by Nachhatar Pal.

In 1992, the vote share of the party was at 16 percent when it won nine assembly seats, it fell to 1.5 percent in 2017 and recovered marginally to 1.77 percent in 2022. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which the BSP fought solo, it got a vote share of 2.49 percent.

The proposed alliance could mark a departure from Mayawati’s announcement made in August this year that the BSP would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on its own.