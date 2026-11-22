CHANDIGARH: For the upcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is now exploring an electoral alliance with Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by jailed Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, subject to approval from BSP supremo Mayawati and understanding on seat-sharing.
On the other hand, yesterday’s three-hour brief homecoming of Amritpal Singh on his grandmother’s cremation offered a rare opportunity to re-connect with supporters and reinforce his political relevance and inject fresh movement into his outfit.
Sources in the BSP leader said that an understanding with a regional party in Punjab was important for the BSP to regain its political relevance in the state and the party was looking to rebuild its voter base and regain the lost ground.
An alliance with a regional party could strengthen the party’s prospects in the elections. As for the party, an alliance could offer a route to reclaim lost political ground among the Scheduled Caste vote bank of the state, which accounts for nearly 32 percent of the state’s population.
The both parties have opened back-channel negotiations with insiders indicating that an alliance could be formalized within the next fortnight, subject to approval from BSP supremo Mayawati and understanding on seat-sharing.
The party has witnessed a steady erosion of its electoral support base as it subsequently shrank, losing ground to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the 2022 assembly elections, the BSP contested 20 seats in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but managed to win only the Nawanshahr assembly seat, represented by Nachhatar Pal.
In 1992, the vote share of the party was at 16 percent when it won nine assembly seats, it fell to 1.5 percent in 2017 and recovered marginally to 1.77 percent in 2022. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which the BSP fought solo, it got a vote share of 2.49 percent.
The proposed alliance could mark a departure from Mayawati’s announcement made in August this year that the BSP would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on its own.
She had also ruled out alliances in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, stressing that the party would focus on strengthening its organisation and reviving its electoral base independently.
It is learnt that last week, BSP Punjab president Avtar Singh Karimpuri and the party’s lone MLA, Nachhatar Pal, met Mayawati to seek her approval for the proposed alliance.
For the Waris Punjab De, which has moved the Delhi high court to expedite its registration as a political party, the partnership could help expand its appeal beyond its core Panthic support base.
Senior Waris Punjab De leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said that discussions with the BSP leadership were going on. "Talks are going on seat-sharing and some other issues. We are hopeful of finalizing the arrangement within the next two weeks," he said.
While political observers argue that Amritpal could have remained equally influential in Punjab's politics while continuing to be behind bars, his physical absence did not diminish his political influence or ability to mobilize supporters.
They are of the view that the immediate political beneficiary of yesterday’s development is his own outfit, which may use the emotional response to his homecoming to energise its cadre. But the challenge will be to convert his personal popularity into votes for party candidates across the state.
"His return to Punjab, even for a restricted three-hour period, offered supporters an opportunity to reconnect with him physically, something his prolonged incarceration had denied them. The emotional connection generated by his presence could further strengthen his political appeal," they added.