CHANDIGARH: Jailed MP and chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh will reach his native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district on Friday to attend his grandmother’s cremation after being granted three-hour parole by a court.

This will be his first visit to his village and meeting with his family and relatives since he was taken into custody on April 23, 2023, and lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

The ‘Waris Punjab de’ chief’s lawyer, Jasbir Kaur said Singh would be brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail on Sunday. “He was taken to Delhi on Friday under tight security. He is scheduled to travel to his native village in Punjab tomorrow to attend his grandmother's cremation. As per the arrangements, he will be brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail on November 22,” she said.

She said the family had been waiting for Singh to participate in the final rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, who died on November 8 at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

Ahead of his visit, his political outfit is screening a 17-minute documentary in small gatherings. The film focuses on his efforts to tackle the drug crisis before his arrest and is banned on YouTube in India.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said around 1,000 police personnel had been deployed for law and order and security duties in the village. Singh will be kept at a safe house.

Police have stepped up security in the area, with senior officers visiting the cremation site to assess arrangements and meeting Singh's family. The district administration has also drawn up plans to manage traffic, parking and other essential civic arrangements.