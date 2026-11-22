CHANDIGARH: As winter sets in, the Punjab assembly poll scene is hotting up, with talks for alliances gathering momentum. Even as bargaining for seats has delayed announcement of a re-alliance between the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the BSP is exploring a tie-up with the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

Sources in both the BJP and SAD said an alliance has been formalised barring differences on the number of seats each party will contest. The BJP wants to contest around 55 seats but the SAD is likely to give them around 45.

“The BJP has made it known that it will not play the role of a junior partner. The party wants a larger share in rural and reserved seats to move beyond its urban-centric image. The SAD, however, wants to protect its traditional strongholds,” a source privy to the matter said, adding that both the parties are staking claim to around a dozen seats.

BJP sources said state party chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, and general secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu, among others, are not in favour of an alliance. But former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, national vice president Manpreet Singh Badal and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh pitch for a tie-up.