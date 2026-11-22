RANCHI: Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, has written to Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, raising the issue of long-vacant positions within the state’s constitutional and statutory institutions.
Marandi pointed out that while the Chief Minister has been writing to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Collegium, expressing concern over appointments and institutional continuity within the judiciary, key institutions in Jharkhand remain non-functional under his own administration due to a lack of appointments.
Citing vacancies in the Commission for Women, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Human Rights Commission, the Information Commission, and the Public Service Commission, Marandi has questioned the government's style of functioning.
He also raised concerns regarding the recurring controversies surrounding the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP), objections raised by the Supreme Court, and the government's conduct before the courts.
He asserted that before lecturing others on constitutional propriety and institutional continuity, the Chief Minister should ensure that his own government fulfills its responsibilities.
"I hope that the same sense of urgency with which you wrote to the Supreme Court—expressing concern over a potential administrative vacuum within the judicial system—will also be applied to a serious introspection regarding your own government’s lapses and unfulfilled responsibilities," said Marandi in his letter.
Furthermore, he expected that Soren will ensure prompt appointments to vacant positions, thereby reactivating the state’s currently dormant institutions, he added.
Marandi in his letter, also expects that while reminding others of their constitutional obligations, Soren will accord equal priority to fulfilling his own government’s responsibilities and the assurances given in the past.
Otherwise, this contradiction between the constitutional ideals expressed in his letter and the actual conduct of his government cannot remain hidden from the people of Jharkhand, he said. The copy of the letter has also been sent to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Hon’ble judges who are members of the Collegium.