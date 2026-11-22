RANCHI: Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, has written to Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, raising the issue of long-vacant positions within the state’s constitutional and statutory institutions.

Marandi pointed out that while the Chief Minister has been writing to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Collegium, expressing concern over appointments and institutional continuity within the judiciary, key institutions in Jharkhand remain non-functional under his own administration due to a lack of appointments.

Citing vacancies in the Commission for Women, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Human Rights Commission, the Information Commission, and the Public Service Commission, Marandi has questioned the government's style of functioning.

He also raised concerns regarding the recurring controversies surrounding the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP), objections raised by the Supreme Court, and the government's conduct before the courts.

He asserted that before lecturing others on constitutional propriety and institutional continuity, the Chief Minister should ensure that his own government fulfills its responsibilities.