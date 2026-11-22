DEHRADUN: With the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections approaching, political sparring between the BJP and Congress has intensified, with a video showing former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya tugging over who should garland whom at a Congress programme in Bageshwar, triggering a fresh war of words.

The viral clip has drawn sharply contrasting interpretations, with the BJP portraying it as evidence of factionalism and a leadership tussle within the Congress, while the opposition party has dismissed the controversy as manufactured and accused the ruling party of diverting attention from its own internal differences.

BJP state spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi said the incident exposed divisions within the Congress, arguing that even the party’s state in-charge had acknowledged the disorder on stage. He claimed that visits by the state in-charge appeared to deepen factional tensions rather than resolve them.

“Congress seems to be facing trouble from the very outset,” Joshi said, invoking the Hindi idiom 'sir mundate hi ole padna', which means encountering problems right at the beginning. He questioned whether the state in-charge had come to unite the party or was instead “adding fuel to factionalism”.

Speaking to the TNIE, Joshi cited incidents in Lohaghat, Khatima and Pithoragarh as evidence of discord within the Congress. He alleged that videos from Lohaghat were already in the public domain, that disagreements over replacing an MLA and denying a ticket had surfaced in Khatima in the presence of the state in-charge, and that slogans had been raised against the sitting MLA in Pithoragarh while the state Congress president was present.

Joshi said the exchange between Rawat and Arya in Bageshwar appeared so tense that it could have escalated into a physical confrontation. With the state in-charge's visit to Almora still pending, he predicted further public disputes and claimed the infighting would damage the Congress's electoral prospects in 2027.