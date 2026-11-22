DEHRADUN: With the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections approaching, political sparring between the BJP and Congress has intensified, with a video showing former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya tugging over who should garland whom at a Congress programme in Bageshwar, triggering a fresh war of words.
The viral clip has drawn sharply contrasting interpretations, with the BJP portraying it as evidence of factionalism and a leadership tussle within the Congress, while the opposition party has dismissed the controversy as manufactured and accused the ruling party of diverting attention from its own internal differences.
BJP state spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi said the incident exposed divisions within the Congress, arguing that even the party’s state in-charge had acknowledged the disorder on stage. He claimed that visits by the state in-charge appeared to deepen factional tensions rather than resolve them.
“Congress seems to be facing trouble from the very outset,” Joshi said, invoking the Hindi idiom 'sir mundate hi ole padna', which means encountering problems right at the beginning. He questioned whether the state in-charge had come to unite the party or was instead “adding fuel to factionalism”.
Speaking to the TNIE, Joshi cited incidents in Lohaghat, Khatima and Pithoragarh as evidence of discord within the Congress. He alleged that videos from Lohaghat were already in the public domain, that disagreements over replacing an MLA and denying a ticket had surfaced in Khatima in the presence of the state in-charge, and that slogans had been raised against the sitting MLA in Pithoragarh while the state Congress president was present.
Joshi said the exchange between Rawat and Arya in Bageshwar appeared so tense that it could have escalated into a physical confrontation. With the state in-charge's visit to Almora still pending, he predicted further public disputes and claimed the infighting would damage the Congress's electoral prospects in 2027.
Congress leader Sujata Paul rejected the BJP's interpretation, arguing that a brief exchange over garlands had been blown out of proportion.
“Flowers are symbols of love and respect. They are exchanged between people; they should not be turned into a political controversy,” she told the TNIE.
Paul urged BJP leaders to watch the entire programme rather than draw conclusions from a short viral clip. She said Rawat, Arya and state in-charge Kumari Selja had remained comfortable on stage and that no major dispute had taken place.
Turning the charge back on the BJP, Paul asked the ruling party to address alleged differences among its own leaders, including Ajay Bhatt, Anil Baluni, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Arvind Pandey.
She also referred to former Chief Minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat raising the issue of illegal mining in Uttarakhand in Parliament, questioning why the BJP should not explain when its own leaders had raised concerns about the state government's functioning.
Paul further accused the BJP and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government of diverting public attention from the Ankita Bhandari murder case. She demanded that the government explain when justice would be delivered and when the alleged “VIP” linked to the case would be identified.