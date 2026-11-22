The BJP on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier call to defer gold purchases had saved traders from losses and demanded an apology from the Congress for describing his appeal as a "death warrant" and accusing him of creating panic.

The BJP's response came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to Modi, thanking him for his earlier advice urging people not to buy gold.

The chamber said the prime minister's advice saved lakhs of jewellers, traders and investors from huge losses as gold prices fell by Rs 65 lakh per kg, from Rs 1.90 crore to Rs 1.25 crore. It also said the decline in gold prices has brought relief to families during the ongoing wedding season.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, in a post on X, said when Prime Minister Modi appealed to people of India to defer purchase of gold, Congress termed it a "death warrant".

"With gold prices falling globally, traders following PM Modi's advice saved Rs 65 lakh per kg of gold. The trader bodies have thanked the prime minister today," he said.

"The Congress should apologise to the traders for misleading them and creating panic," the BJP spokesperson wrote, adding, "Gandhi-Vadra family, which lived a lavish lifestyle when India's majority was poor, should take a master class in economic management and simple living from PM Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)