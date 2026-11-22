The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his earlier appeal to citizens to curb gold purchases, saying the advice helped lakhs of jewellers, traders and investors avoid substantial financial losses.

In a letter dated November 22, CTI said the Prime Minister's advice, which had faced criticism when it was made, had helped traders avoid substantial financial losses following a decline in gold prices.

Titled 'Your foresight saved lakhs of jewellers and investors from falling into debt', the letter stated that gold was priced at Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram when PM Modi advised citizens against purchasing gold, while its price has now fallen to Rs 1.25 crore per kilogram, marking a decline of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram.

"If traders had ignored your advice and purchased gold at that time, they would have incurred a loss of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram today. Lakhs of jewellers would have fallen into debt and faced bankruptcy," the letter stated.

Highlighting the impact of the price decline on the jewellery sector, CTI said lakhs of jewellery traders across the country maintain stocks worth several months and could have suffered losses worth crores had they purchased inventory at the earlier prices.

"Lakhs of jewellery traders across the country maintain stock worth several months. Had they purchased their stock when gold was priced at Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram, they would have suffered losses worth crores today," it said.