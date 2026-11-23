Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said questioning the credibility of the Election Commission and other constitutional institutions undermines public confidence in the country's democratic framework.

Addressing a citizens' meet organised by civil society groups in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said political differences were natural in a democracy, but parties must not allow narrow political interests to take precedence over the dignity and credibility of constitutional institutions.

"Every political party has a responsibility to uphold respect and confidence in the country's constitutional and democratic institutions, including the Election Commission (EC)," the Dibrugarh MP said, adding that safeguarding the democratic system was a collective duty.

Interacting with prominent citizens from various walks of life, he stressed the importance of an informed and responsible citizenry in strengthening democracy, promoting social development and contributing to nation-building.

Sonowal said India's emergence as one of the world's fastest-growing economies reflected its development journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

He said politics should primarily be about serving society and ensuring people's welfare rather than pursuing power. He also called for cooperation from all sections of society to accelerate the country's progress.

"Nation-building is not the responsibility of the government alone; it is a collective responsibility of every citizen. The strength of our democracy lies in the awareness, active participation and sense of duty of its citizens," he said.

Referring to Assam's history and identity, Sonowal said protecting the state's language, culture, heritage and the rights of its indigenous communities was a shared responsibility.

He also described the issue of illegal foreign nationals as a major concern for Assam, stressing that appropriate action must be taken in accordance with the law and constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from PTI)