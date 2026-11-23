A day after the FSSAI ordered prosecution against Bisleri International, the company on Monday maintained that its packaged drinking water was "safe" for consumption and said it would cooperate with the food regulator to resolve the issue.

The clarification came a day after FSSAI said it sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after finding its packaged drinking water sample "unsafe".

In a statement, Bisleri International said that it has not received any notice from the FSSAI. It also mentioned that a referral lab had found the presence of 'bromate' within the prescribed limit.

The company's statement follows the FSSAI's social media post on Sunday informing that it has sanctioned prosecution against the company over unsafe packaged drinking water.

Bisleri said the matter dates back about 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network.

On September 30, 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. "The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre."