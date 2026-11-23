Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the achievement of administering more than one crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under India's nationwide vaccination campaign, saying every dose was a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer.

Describing the milestone as a significant step in preventive healthcare, Modi said the campaign would help ensure a healthier future for girls. He also commended the stakeholders whose efforts had contributed to the achievement.

"A significant milestone in our journey towards preventive healthcare. Every dose is a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for them," he said in a post on X.