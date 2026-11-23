Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the achievement of administering more than one crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under India's nationwide vaccination campaign, saying every dose was a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer.
Describing the milestone as a significant step in preventive healthcare, Modi said the campaign would help ensure a healthier future for girls. He also commended the stakeholders whose efforts had contributed to the achievement.
"A significant milestone in our journey towards preventive healthcare. Every dose is a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for them," he said in a post on X.
India crossed the one-crore mark in less than nine months after launching the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign on February 28, 2026.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the programme has covered nearly 87 per cent of the identified annual target of approximately 1.15 crore to 1.2 crore 14-year-old girls.
Uttar Pradesh leads the country with more than 29.33 lakh girls vaccinated, followed by Bihar with 13.70 lakh and Gujarat with 7.75 lakh. Six states — Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar — have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their identified target populations, the ministry said.
Launched by Modi from Ajmer in Rajasthan, the campaign offers free, voluntary, single-dose HPV vaccination to 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities across the country. Parental consent is mandatory for vaccination.
The vaccine used in the national programme is Gardasil-4, which protects against four types of HPV, including types 16 and 18, responsible for a significant proportion of cervical cancer cases. It also protects against HPV types 6 and 11, which cause most cases of genital warts.
(With inputs from PTI)