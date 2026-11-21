NEW DELHI: India has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 1 crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered to 14-year-old girls under its national vaccination campaign in less than nine months, covering nearly 87% of the identified annual target, Union Health Ministry officials said Saturday.

The annual target cohort comprises around 1.2 crore girls, based on Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 population estimates.

"As many as six states -- Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar -- have achieved 100% coverage of their identified target populations," the officials said.

Among other states, Assam has recorded 95.63% coverage, followed by Telangana (95.28%), Karnataka (93.16%) and Uttarakhand (90.17%) . Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have crossed the 80% mark with 86.21% and 85.23% coverage, respectively.

Kerala has recorded 77.02% coverage, Tamil Nadu 76.12%, Odisha 74.90% and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 72.99%.

"In absolute numbers, Uttar Pradesh leads with more than 29.33 lakh girls vaccinated, followed by Bihar with over 13.70 lakh and Gujarat with more than 7.75 lakh," officials added.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year, provides free, voluntary and single-dose vaccination to 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities with parental consent.

“The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting adolescent girls against HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer and reflects the growing reach of preventive healthcare services across the country,” officials said.

Cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer in India, is a preventable and curable disease if detected early and treated adequately. Cervical cancer, which has posed a significant public health challenge in India, accounts for 25% cervical cancer deaths in the world.

India has reported over 80,000 cervical cancer cases in 2023-24.