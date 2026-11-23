Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, with discussions focusing on strengthening economic ties, expanding connectivity and boosting cooperation in energy, infrastructure and investment.
The meeting, part of Shah's first bilateral foreign visit since taking office in March, is aimed at providing fresh momentum to India-Nepal relations and identifying new areas of cooperation.
The two leaders are also discussing key regional and international issues of mutual interest. Trade, hydropower, cross-border transportation, rail and air connectivity, and infrastructure development are among the key areas on the agenda.
The two sides are expected to exchange agreements and understandings covering education, healthcare, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development. A broader economic vision document outlining priority areas for long-term cooperation is also on the agenda.
A key highlight of the visit is expected to be the virtual inauguration of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new passenger train service linking Ayodhya Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.
The leaders are also expected to inaugurate an integrated check post at Banbasa in Uttarakhand and lay the foundation stones for new development projects.
Financial assistance for Nepal's post-flood reconstruction is another significant item on the agenda. India is discussing a development assistance package of up to $2 billion to support reconstruction following the devastating floods in August, which caused extensive damage to infrastructure and claimed lives.
The two sides are also looking at expanding cooperation in hydropower and cross-border energy trade.
The visit will also include a Nepal-India Business Forum, aimed at facilitating investment and strengthening commercial ties. Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle is part of the delegation, alongside Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal and Chief Adviser Kumar Byanjankar. A business delegation is also accompanying the visiting prime minister.
Earlier on Monday, Shah paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and signed the visitors' book. He was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his arrival in India on Sunday and subsequently met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Shah is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu before concluding his two-day state visit.
The visit comes amid efforts by the two neighbours to expand economic and strategic engagement. India remains Nepal's largest trade and investment partner, with cooperation spanning energy, infrastructure, trade and cross-border connectivity.
(With inputs from PTI)