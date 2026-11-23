The two sides are expected to exchange agreements and understandings covering education, healthcare, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development. A broader economic vision document outlining priority areas for long-term cooperation is also on the agenda.

A key highlight of the visit is expected to be the virtual inauguration of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new passenger train service linking Ayodhya Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The leaders are also expected to inaugurate an integrated check post at Banbasa in Uttarakhand and lay the foundation stones for new development projects.

Financial assistance for Nepal's post-flood reconstruction is another significant item on the agenda. India is discussing a development assistance package of up to $2 billion to support reconstruction following the devastating floods in August, which caused extensive damage to infrastructure and claimed lives.

The two sides are also looking at expanding cooperation in hydropower and cross-border energy trade.

The visit will also include a Nepal-India Business Forum, aimed at facilitating investment and strengthening commercial ties. Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle is part of the delegation, alongside Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal and Chief Adviser Kumar Byanjankar. A business delegation is also accompanying the visiting prime minister.

Earlier on Monday, Shah paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and signed the visitors' book. He was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his arrival in India on Sunday and subsequently met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.