Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Sunday said Prime Minister Balendra Shah's visit to India would further strengthen the historic, friendly and multifaceted ties between the neighbouring countries.

Bipin Kumar Acharya, general secretary of the RSP, said Shah's visit was expected to enhance mutual trust, cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

"On behalf of RSP, we wish PM Shah a successful and pleasant visit to India," a statement issued by Acharya said.

Shah reached Delhi on Sunday afternoon at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is Shah's first official bilateral foreign visit since taking office in March. He travelled to the US in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Ahead of his India visit, Shah met party president Rabi Lamichhane and discussed the state visit.

"During the discussion, party president Lamichhane expressed belief that PM Shah's state visit would be a milestone in reinforcing bilateral relations based on mutual respect, equality and common interests, which keeps in the centre Nepal's national interests," the statement said.

Shah is leading a 34-member delegation that includes his Chief Advisor Kumar Byanjankar, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal.