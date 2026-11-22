Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah will hold talks on November 23, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure.

Shah began his two-day visit to New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. It is his first visit to India since taking office in March.

The meeting is expected to provide political direction to a significant expansion of bilateral ties in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said.

Following their talks, the two prime ministers would virtually inaugurate several projects in Nepal, the people cited above said, adding that a number of "forward-looking" bilateral documents in diverse areas are expected to be concluded and exchanged between the two sides.

This visit comes at an opportune time, as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of both countries regarding economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, technology adoption and addressing issues like natural disasters and climate change, one of the people said.

Major outcomes to expand cooperation are likely to be announced in sectors like energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure, the people said.

It is learnt that the two sides are also set to explore ways to enhance bilateral economic engagement.

India is Nepal's largest trade, transit and investment partner and the Himalayan nation enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market.

India is also Nepal's biggest export destination, receiving about 80 per cent of Nepal's goods exports.

India is also the largest source of foreign investment in Nepal, accounting for almost one-third of the total foreign direct investment received by the country.

Both sides have nurtured a comprehensive development partnership that is one of the key pillars of bilateral interaction, featuring numerous operational and ongoing projects and initiatives.

In 2025-26, Nepal's revenue from net electricity exports to India was approximately 1800 crore Nepalese Rupees.