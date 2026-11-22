Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day visit, with energy and economic cooperation, cross-border connectivity, and infrastructure development expected to be the focus of his meetings with the country's top leadership.

The 36-year-old leader, popularly known as 'Balen', is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Nepal PM travelled to India on a regular commercial flight operated by Nepal Airlines. This is his first official bilateral foreign visit since he took office in March. He had travelled to the US in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Shah is leading a 34-member delegation that includes his Chief Advisor Kumar Byanjankar, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal.

A separate business delegation is also visiting India along with the prime minister's delegation.

During the visit, Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold delegation-level talks with Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also pay a courtesy call on the Nepalese prime minister, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai had said ahead of the visit.

The discussions are expected to cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on expansion of connectivity between the two countries, expanding economic cooperation in trade, transit, energy and investment, besides developing infrastructure.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides will also discuss the inauguration of various energy cooperation projects and the laying of foundation stones for new projects.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering education, health, agriculture, space, disaster management and human resource development are also expected to be exchanged during the visit, the ministry said.

Shah is also scheduled to address a Nepal-India Business Forum and interact with Indian business leaders as part of efforts to attract greater investment to the Himalayan nation.

Energy cooperation and cross-border connectivity have emerged as key pillars of India-Nepal relations.