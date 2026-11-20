Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will visit India on November 22 and 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

The two-day visit will be Shah's first official bilateral foreign trip since assuming office on March 27. He will be accompanied by a 34-member delegation, including Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Affairs Minister Shisir Khanal, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said.

During the visit, Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold delegation-level talks with Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also meet the Nepalese prime minister.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, transit, energy, investment, connectivity and infrastructure development. The two sides will also discuss the expansion of economic ties and cooperation in priority sectors.

Several projects related to energy cooperation and cross-border connectivity are expected to be inaugurated, while the foundation stones for new projects will also be laid, according to the Nepalese foreign ministry.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering education, health, agriculture, space, disaster management and human resource development will also be exchanged during the visit.

Shah will lead a separate business delegation alongside the official team. Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and senior government officials will also accompany him.

Rai said the meetings would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and help strengthen cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Shah received an invitation from Modi when his government, led by the Rastriya Swatantra Party, took office in March, around six months after the Gen Z-led protests toppled the K P Sharma Oli government in September 2025.

It has been a longstanding convention for newly elected Nepali prime ministers to make India their first official bilateral foreign destination, although it is not an absolute rule. Oli broke with the tradition in 2024 by choosing China for his first official bilateral visit.

Shah is scheduled to return to Nepal on November 23.