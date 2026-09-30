Nepal PM Balendra Shah to make 'meaningful' visit to India, date yet to be finalised: Foreign Min Khanal

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah will make a "meaningful" and "result-oriented" visit to India at an appropriate time, however, no date has been finalised yet, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport after attending the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Khanal said both Nepal and India want the visit to be "result-oriented”.

"Nepal and India both sides are waiting for a result-oriented and meaningful visit of Prime Minister Balendra Shah to India," Khanal said.

"Although both sides are positive regarding the visit, the date for the Prime Minister's official visit to India is yet to be fixed," Khanal said in response to a question.

Nepal received an invitation for the Prime Minister's visit to India soon after the formation of the new government, Khanal said, adding that preparations were now under way.

"As we have been saying from the beginning, the prime minister received an invitation as soon as the government was formed, and we took it positively,” Khanal said.

It was decided at the time of the formation of the government that the Prime Minister's visit to both the neighbouring countries would take place on the basis of priorities, and we will clearly put forward our priorities before both countries, he further said.