BJP president Nitin Nabin hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of "vote chori" and irregularities in SIR on Monday and alleged that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha advocates for the votes of infiltrators.

Addressing a rally in Telangana to counter the "vote chori" (vote theft) narrative of Congress, he also said Rahul Gandhi insults the country on foreign soil.

Nabin alleged that Rahul is concerned about the development of his family and party but not about the people. He said the plot of those who want to spread anarchy would not be allowed to succeed.

Nabin, who observed that Karimnagar is the native district of former Prime Minister, the late P V Narasimha Rao, said the Congress leadership did not show due respect to the "son of Telangana soil." He further alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is working like an "ATM" for Rahul.

On November 22, he also expressed confidence that BJP would form the next government after the 2028 assembly polls and said Congress and BJP are trying to stall the rise of the party in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padayatra in Hyderabad on November 2. BJP has taken up rallies in various cities across the country to counter the 'vote chori' allegations against it by Congress and other opposition parties.

(With inputs from PTI)