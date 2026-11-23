NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to examine individual violations of civic laws across the country, holding that a disposed of private case cannot be converted into a public interest litigation (PIL) to entertain grievances from different parts of India.

A Bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing a case concerning the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Tamil Nadu, which had been reassigned to it from the earlier Bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

The scope of the case had earlier been expanded by the Justice Amanullah-led Bench to examine civic law violations across the country. However, the present Bench disapproved of the expansion, holding that it was impermissible to use a disposed of private case as a platform for parties from across the country to seek relief in their individual matters.

“A disposed private case cannot be converted into a public interest litigation where parties from all over the country approach this court,” the Bench observed.

The original petition pertained to demolitions in Tamil Nadu, but the earlier Bench had expanded its scope to examine unauthorised constructions and civic law violations on a pan-India basis. The present Bench said such an expansion would amount to enlarging the court’s jurisdiction without any legal basis.

The court directed parties aggrieved by unauthorised constructions or other civic violations to approach the appropriate municipal authorities, statutory tribunals or their respective High Courts for redressal.

Accordingly, the Bench disposed of all pending intervention applications and individual pleas, granting liberty to the applicants to pursue their grievances before the appropriate local authorities, tribunals or High Courts.