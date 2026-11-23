NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Union government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a PIL seeking to prevent MPs and MLAs from using resignations to evade disqualification under the anti-defection law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the ECI, the Law Commission of India, the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on a petition filed by A Sethu.

The plea seeks safeguards against legislators facing disqualification proceedings resigning from their posts to escape action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection.

It contends that strategically timed resignations, coupled with delays in deciding disqualification petitions, allow legislators to evade consequences, secure by-elections or ministerial positions, and undermine the electoral mandate.

"By the time a petition is decided, or a Court is approached, the term of the House may have run, the by-election may have been held, and the Government may have fallen or survived," the petition stated.

The petitioner has sought a declaration that resignations tendered by MPs and MLAs when disqualification proceedings are pending or reasonably imminent should not, by themselves, terminate such proceedings or render them infructuous.

The plea also seeks to bar legislators facing anti-defection proceedings from being appointed ministers or holding remunerative political posts after resigning until the disqualification question is finally resolved in their favour or they are re-elected.

It further seeks directions to Speakers and Chairpersons to pass reasoned orders based on objective material on whether resignations are voluntary and genuine, while also deciding disqualification petitions.

The petition calls for a statutory deadline, ordinarily not exceeding three months, for deciding disqualification petitions, with narrowly defined exceptions supported by recorded reasons. It also seeks a time-bound review of the Speaker-led mechanism, including consideration of an independent, permanent tribunal to adjudicate disqualification disputes.

The petitioner has also sought directions to Parliament and state legislatures to ensure public disclosure of resignation letters, notices and replies in disqualification proceedings, hearing dates, interim orders and final orders under the Tenth Schedule until Parliament enacts a law on the matter.

Additionally, the plea seeks a declaration that in a hung Assembly, a claimant seeking to form the government must demonstrate majority support on the floor of the House after elected members have taken oath or affirmation under Article 188 of the Constitution, to prevent pre-oath manoeuvres.