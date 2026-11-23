THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday backed top party leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Israel-Palestine conflict, saying his position was absolutely correct and reflected India's long-standing stand on the issue.

Tharoor said India had consistently condemned terrorism, including Hamas' October 7 attack on Israeli civilians, as well as Israel's military actions in Gaza, which had killed thousands of people and destroyed homes and livelihoods.

"We don't want women, children and innocent civilians to suffer in any conflict. That is why we stand for the rights of both sides," he said in an interaction with PTI Videos.

Tharoor, a former Minister of State for External Affairs said India wanted Palestinians to live with security, dignity and prosperity, while Israel should have safe and defensible borders free from terrorist attacks.

Tharoor said India had consistently supported a two-state solution, with Palestine and Israel living peacefully side by side within secure and defensible borders.

"There is no change in India's position. What Rahul Gandhi said is absolutely the correct thing," he said.

His remarks come amid a political row over Gandhi's recent comments at the University of Chicago, where he supported strong ties with Israel while also calling for India to speak out against the situation in Gaza.

CPI (M) veteran and former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised Gandhi over the remarks, accusing him of hypocrisy on the Palestinian issue.

Vijayan alleged that Gandhi's support for stronger ties with Israel and arms purchases from the country undermined the Congress party's position on Palestine.