India on Monday said its bilateral ties with Nepal will be guided by the vision document finalised during talks between prime ministers of the two countries, and that a long-pending report by the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) is no longer relevant.

The vision document was unveiled following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi.

Formed in January 2016, the EPG was tasked with reviewing the agreements and treaties between the two sides, including the Nepal-India Friendship Treaty of 1950.

The EPG recommended updating bilateral treaties and agreements in line with the present reality of the two countries. The report has not been made public in view of a range of reasons. New Delhi apparently had reservations about the recommendations of the EPG.

The vision document said, "All outstanding matters, including those related to water resources, energy, trade and commerce and boundary, are to be resolved through mutual discussion and dialogue."

"We are looking at a forward-looking approach. We're not looking backward. And to me, therefore, the report that you have mentioned is not relevant," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.

He was responding to a question on the EPG report and how the two countries would resolve their lingering boundary issue.

"It (the EPG report) pertains to the past. We need to look ahead. We need to look forward in keeping with the forward-looking vision of the joint vision document that's been announced by the leaders today," he added.

The foreign secretary described the vision document as a "forward-looking, constructive, and progressive" road map, adding, "We will look at the boundary-related issue in the same way."

In their wide-ranging talks, the two prime ministers directed the respective foreign secretaries to work on the "outstanding" boundary issue.

The bilateral ties came under some strain in May following Shah's remarks seeking involvement of China and the United Kingdom to address the long-standing border dispute.

Days later, New Delhi categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve its boundary dispute with Nepal, saying the two countries had an established bilateral mechanism to deal with all aspects of the border issue.

Nepal and India have had the boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)